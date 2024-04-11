Rainbow Tourism Group in key strategic partnership

Nqobile Bhebhe,[email protected]

RAINBOW Tourism Group (RTG) is today expected to announce a key strategic partnership with a Switzerland-based international hospitality company, the Grand Metropolitan Hotels BV (GMH).

The partnership will position RTG as one of the largest hospitality companies in Africa through this expansion which will focus on management contracts, franchises, leases and affiliations as well as the exploitation of online opportunities.

It entails forming various joint venture entities and leveraging various opportunities within the hospitality and tech industries throughout the African continent.

The Strategic Partnership ceremony is set for Westin Hotel Cape Town, South Africa on the sidelines of the World Travel Market Africa showcase.

The World Travel Market Africa started on Wednesday and ends on Friday.

GMH is a Dutch registered private company with limited liability incorporated under Dutch law and headquartered in Roermond, the Netherlands.

In a statement, RTG corporate affairs and quality manager, Pride Khumbula said envisioned key elements of the partnership include the formation of a Zimbabwean joint venture entity that will identify and pursue new hotel opportunities in Zimbabwe.

It includes the formation of a Sub-Saharan African joint venture entity which will focus on various hotel opportunities across Sub-Saharan Africa, and create a hospitality academy in partnership with a top Swiss Hospitality School which will be a hospitality training hub aimed at expanding the human capital base in the industry and internet market.

“It is important to highlight that the strategic partnership is growth-oriented and specifically for the creation of new value.

“The formation of the Zimbabwe Hospitality Academy is a demonstration of Zimbabwe leading in developing solutions for human capital for Africa by Africans.

“The Academy will also be in collaboration with one of the best hospitality schools in Europe. It also signifies the carrying to fruition of the mantra by The President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Dr E D Mnangagwa, that Zimbabwe is open for business and the principle of engagement and re-engagement with the whole world,” she said.

“This Strategic Partnership will position RTG as one of the largest hospitality companies in Africa through this expansion which will focus on management contracts, franchises, lease and affiliations as well as the exploitation of online opportunities.

“The partnership will create a digital platform with the ambition to become the online booking platform of choice in Africa through the establishment of an African Heritage Hospitality Collection. This Collection will be a loyalty programme for African hotels.”