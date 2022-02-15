Russian delegation tours Zimbabwe Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

15 Feb, 2022 - 11:02 0 Views
0 Comments
Russian delegation tours Zimbabwe Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai Amb Mubi (red jacket) taking the Russian delegation though the country's pavilion.

The Chronicle

Business Reporter

RUSSIAN Industry and Commerce Deputy Minister, Mr Alexey Gruzdev, says his country stands ready to assist Zimbabwe in transforming its economy through tapping into available investment opportunities.

Speaking during his visit and tour of the Zimbabwe Pavilion at the on-going Expo 2020 Dubai this morning, he said Russian businesses were keen to invest in different sectors of the country’s economy.

“We have quite sound bilateral, economic and trade relations with Zimbabwe. We have established a special inter-government commission for economic issues to be able to promote and quicken the pace of economic growth.

“What we need of course is direct supply and to explore more opportunities in different sectors,” said Mr Gruzdev who had an opportunity to engage more with Zimbabwe Pavilion Commissioner General, Ambassador Mary Mubi, and Industry and Commerce Permanent Secretary, Dr Mavis Sibanda.

…. more to follow

 

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting