Russian delegation tours Zimbabwe Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Business Reporter

RUSSIAN Industry and Commerce Deputy Minister, Mr Alexey Gruzdev, says his country stands ready to assist Zimbabwe in transforming its economy through tapping into available investment opportunities.

Speaking during his visit and tour of the Zimbabwe Pavilion at the on-going Expo 2020 Dubai this morning, he said Russian businesses were keen to invest in different sectors of the country’s economy.

“We have quite sound bilateral, economic and trade relations with Zimbabwe. We have established a special inter-government commission for economic issues to be able to promote and quicken the pace of economic growth.

“What we need of course is direct supply and to explore more opportunities in different sectors,” said Mr Gruzdev who had an opportunity to engage more with Zimbabwe Pavilion Commissioner General, Ambassador Mary Mubi, and Industry and Commerce Permanent Secretary, Dr Mavis Sibanda.

…. more to follow