Sables, Namibia clash in crucial semi-final tie

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Sables head-to-head statistics against Namibia are not pretty, but that counts for nothing when the two sides clash in a crucial Rugby Africa Cup semi-final tie at the Stade Maurice David, Aix-en-Provence, in France this evening.

This year’s tournament taking place in the south of France also doubles up as a 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifier.

It kicked off on Friday with Namibia beating Burkina Faso 71-5 and Zimbabwe overcoming Cote d’Ivoire 38-11 in the quarter-finals.

Zimbabwe last defeated Namibia in July 2001 when the Sables ran out 27-26 winners in an African Championship match played at Hartsfield Rugby Ground in Bulawayo.

The Sables have only beaten Namibia three times in 33 matches.

The two sides played in the final of the World Rugby Stellenbosch Challenge final in November last year and Namibia triumphed 41-10.

“It’s a different team that we have and more importantly it is a different environment.

We have all the confidence the team will do well.

What was important going into this competition was to win the first game and we managed to do so.

We have a tough game, but we are hopeful the boys will rise to the occasion,” said Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) vice-president Martin Shone.

Sables’ coach Brendan Dawson has named the players that will do duty tonight.

Tyran Fagan will start at loose head prop, Matthew Mandioma at hooker, while Cleopas Kundiona will scrum down at tight head prop.

Victor Mupunga, Liam Larkan and Bornwell Gwinji, who were in the starting 15 against Cote d’Ivoire, will come off the bench.

Sean Beevor and Godfrey Muzanargwo have retained their spots in the second row to once again lock the Zimbabwe scrum against the Namibians.

France-based Tapiwa Tsomondo starts at right flank where Kelvin Kanenungo drops to the bench. Tsomondo will make up the loose trio with Jason Fraser and Nyasha Tarusenga.

Winners of the Rugby Africa Cup 2022 will take their place in Pool A at the 2023 RWC alongside France, New Zealand, Italy and Uruguay.

The runners-up will head into the final qualification tournament.

Captain Torsten van Jaarsveld was the hero for Namibia as he scored a hat-trick of tries in their quarter-final win over Burkina Faso last Friday.

Ranked 24th on the World Rugby rankings, Namibia are bidding to reach their seventh successive RWC.

Zimbabwe, who jumped seven places to 27th in the rankings, ran in five tries to maintain their hopes of qualifying for a first RWC since 1991.

Matthew McNab scored the first try of the match before Shayne Makombe crossed twice, either side of half-time.

Aiden Burnett, with his first touch, and Matthew Mandioma then put the seal on victory.

Zimbabwe Sables

Tyran Fagan, Matthew Mandioma, Cleopas Kundiona, Sean Beevor, Godfrey Muzanargwo, Jason Fraser, Tapiwa Tsomondo, Nyasha Tarusenga, Hilton Mudariki (captain), Marcus Nel, Shingirai Katsvere, Takudzwa Chieza, Matthew McNab, Shayne Makombe, Tapuwa Mafura

Replacements

Liam Larkan, Victor Mupunga, Bornwell Gwinji, Godwin Mangenje, Kelvin Kanenungo, Kyle Galloway, Takudzwa Musingwini, Ngoni Chibuwe

— @innocentskizoe