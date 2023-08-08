Sadc journalists in “true Zimbabwe tour”

Leonard Ncube,[email protected]

A GROUP of journalists and entertainment personalities from a number of Sadc countries is in Victoria Falls on a brand Zimbabwe tour that is aimed at promoting the destination and supprting the Zimbabwe is open for business mantra.

There are close to 30 journalists who arrived in Victoria Falls on Monday and are set to become Zimbabwe Tourism ambassadors.

They had a feel of local hospitality with lunch at Lookout Cafe on Monday afternoon before sampling the local culture and dishes at the Boma Dinner and Drum Show in the evening, and this morning they went for a game drive in the Zambezi National Park.

The renowned entertainment personalities who are among the group are Sello Maake ka Ncube and Sonia Mbele while Pearl Thusi will join the team tomorrow.

The five-day familiarisation tour which will end in Harare, is running under title “TRUE ZIMBABWE TOUR” as part of a charm offensive by key stakeholders to continue amplifying Zimbabwe as a premium travel and investment destination.

It is courtesy of African Chrome Fields, a mining giant, which is also a progressive player in the sector with environmental sustainability in mind, aims to showcase the country through the initiative, and the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services is handling the tour locally.

It is a follow up to a Dinner that was held in south Africa attended by Government officials and captains of industry where it was emphasised to support the Zimbabwe is open for business drive and image building for the country.

From Victoria Falls the group will leave for Harare tomorrow morning where they will visit some farms and mines.

This afternoon they will have a guided tour of the Falls before a boat cruise later in the day.

They will depart for Harare tomorrow morning where they will visit some farms, mines as well as Parliament building and Heroes’ Acre before a gala dinner to be hosted by Minister of Information Monica Mutsvangwa at a hotel.

“The True Zimbabwe Tour is an enchanting peek into the pristine beauty and endless opportunities available in Zimbabwe and we are thrilled to be hosting these as well as other invited guests.

“Our programme kicked off in the world famous Victoria Falls and will filter into different areas of Zimbabwe for the best first-hand experience for our guests and the people of Zimbabwe,” said Mr Conrad Mwanza, one of the organisers.