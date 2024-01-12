  • Today Fri, 12 Jan 2024

Sean Williams to boost Zimbabwe Cricket Team in Sri Lanka for first T20I

Brandon Moyo, online writer

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) Director of Cricket Hamilton Masakadza has confirmed that veteran all-rounder Sean Williams is set to join the national team in Sri Lanka ahead of the first T20I on Sunday at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

Williams (37) missed out on the ODI series which Sri Lanka won 2-0 and has since recovered from his injury to bolster the Chevrons. He was, however, not named in the initial squad and will be a new addition.

“He recovered earlier than we thought and will be flying out tomorrow. A player of his calibre cannot be ignored and when he’s fit, he has to play, he brings in a lot of experience,” said Masakadza.

The first match is scheduled to start at 3:30 pm (Zimbabwean time)

 

