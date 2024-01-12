Sean Williams to boost Zimbabwe Cricket Team in Sri Lanka for first T20I

Brandon Moyo, online writer

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) Director of Cricket Hamilton Masakadza has confirmed that veteran all-rounder Sean Williams is set to join the national team in Sri Lanka ahead of the first T20I on Sunday at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

Williams (37) missed out on the ODI series which Sri Lanka won 2-0 and has since recovered from his injury to bolster the Chevrons. He was, however, not named in the initial squad and will be a new addition.

“He recovered earlier than we thought and will be flying out tomorrow. A player of his calibre cannot be ignored and when he’s fit, he has to play, he brings in a lot of experience,” said Masakadza.

The first match is scheduled to start at 3:30 pm (Zimbabwean time)