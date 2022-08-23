Season 2 Sneaker expo dates set

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Correspondent

THE Sneakers Expo second season has been scheduled for October 22 from 12pm to 7pm at a location to be announced in Bulawayo.

The Sneaker Expo was launched in May 2021, with the goal of honouring footwear trends in the City of Kings and Queens.

The religious “sneaker men” Mlamuli Moyo of Woodies Shack and Mthulisi Moyo of Wood Affair created the spectacle which happens to be the first of its kind in Zimbabwe.

In an interview with Chronicle Showbiz Mlamuli Moyo said this year’s edition brings artists who will perform to entertain patrollers.

“In this edition we are roping in more sneaker stalls. We will also be featuring Bulawayo’s prominent apparel whose names will be announced in due course. We will also be adding the city’s DJ’s and artists as part of the entertainment. Names also yet to be published

“We are definitely expecting a bigger crowd. We have also invited Harare sneaker heads/plugs. Tickets will go on sale from September 1. Sell points are to be advised,” Moyo said.

Last year sneaker faithfuls interacted with collectors, suppliers, and designers of fancy footwear, and head honchos in the business who walked away with bragging rights as they showcased shoes that included Kanye West-owned Yeezy sneakers and Nike-Air-Jordan, a collaboration of the two footwear giants who rule the world.

Sneaker lovers were in for a designer kick galore as they traded, bought, and sold some of the sneakers they took to the event.

@SeehYvonne