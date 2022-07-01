Second Republic fulfilling Father Zimbabwe’s vision

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

TODAY marks 23 years since veteran nationalist and Vice-President, Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo died, and the nation still cherishes his legacy of selfless sacrifice, peace, unity and national development.

Popularly known as Father Zimbabwe, the fearless freedom fighter succumbed to prostate cancer on July 1, 1999 at the age of 82, and was buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

Since then, Zimbabweans commemorate Dr Nkomo’s life on this day, amid increased calls for the day to be declared a national holiday.

The late Vice-President had a strong vision anchored on equality for all and a determined drive to develop all parts of the country, which the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa, has magnified in a big way through its philosophy of ‘leaving no one and no place behind’, says Dr Sithembiso Nyoni, the Minister of Women Affairs, Community and Small to Medium Enterprises Development.

She said the New Dispensation was moving in Big Josh’s footsteps by championing the upliftment of marginalised communities through robust economic transformation.

Having worked as a Minister of State in the Office of Vice-President Joshua Nkomo, Dr Nyoni said she tapped immense wisdom from Big Josh as she was tasked to head the economic departments and learnt a lot under his guardianship.

“I went with him (Nkomo) to Italy where we sourced equipment to establish manufacturing plants. We are now talking about Muzarabani, Tsholotsho, Lupane and Nkayi where manufacturing plants were established and this is a result of his vision,” said the minister. “Government is talking about the National Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project; it was part of his vision. There is a tomato processing plant in Norton, all these things are being implemented by the Second Republic and were part of his vision.”

Guided by the devolution policy, the Second Republic is developing all communities equally, which fulfils Dr Nkomo development trajectory, said Dr Nyoni.

“It’s assisting us a lot because his legacy must live on. I was in charge of the economic ministries in his office and Mqabuko emphasised the need for unity and that no one should be left behind and this is being pursued by the Second Republic,” she said.

“However, we should take his message seriously and we need to implement it in earnest because there are still communities that are lagging behind in development.”

For instance, the minister said roads such as Bulawayo-Nkayi, Bulawayo-Tsholotsho and Bulawayo-Kezi, need urgent attention as well as building of bridges that connect communities in remote areas.

Dr Nyoni said those tasked to lead the transformation of communities should do it with due diligence and fully comply with the strong messaging from President Mnangagwa.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Judith Ncube, said President Mnangagwa’s administration has particularly fulfilled Dr Nkomo’s vision of uplifting communities through agriculture.

“Father Zimbabwe was very passionate about farming. You’ll hear a lot of people remembering his statement that ‘nxa ufuna imali, lima’ (if you want money, be involved in agriculture).

“So, the Second Republic is building water bodies so that the country achieves food security and secondly job opportunities. This will address the issue of food security,” said Minister Ncube.

She said the completion of Lake Gwayi- Shangani will also transform Matabeleland region while ensuring Bulawayo has adequate water supplies.

Minister Ncube said the transformation of Ekusileni Medical Centre, which is already admitting Covid-19 patients, shows that Government its fulfilling Dr Nkomo’s vision as he believed in quality health care for all.

“We have hospitals that were seriously dilapidated, for instance, Thorngrove Hospital. It has been revamped and this speaks to Dr Nkomo’s vision where he was saying that there should be no difference between someone admitted at a private hospital and a public hospital as all the patients require health care,” she said.

“So, the Second Republic is slowly fulfilling the vision kaMdala,” said Minister Ncube.

She said the desire that children should not walk long distances to school is part of the vision that Father Zimbabwe had for the country.

In that regard, Minister Ncube said the proposed plan to construct 3 000 schools also validates Father Zimbabwe’s vision of ensuring schools are accessible to all.

“So, as we remember Umdala, it is pleasing to see that part of his vision is being fulfilled by the Second Republic.

“He spoke about improving the national herd so that the cattle rakes improved money when being sold. We are seeing all this being implemented by Government,” said Minister Ncube.

She said the nation should also aspire to fulfill his aspirations for peace and development.