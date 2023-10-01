See lineups: Highlanders vs CAPS United

Sports Reporter

It’s the Chibuku Super Cup Quarter Final encounter pitting two of the country’s traditional football giants, Highlanders and CAPS United at Barbourfields Stadium.

Team News:

Peter Mudhuwa is in the Highlanders FC starting lineup having played in a friendly match between the Zimbabwe national team and Botswana yesterday. Coach Baltemar Brito is on the Bosso technical bench as well.

Mbongeni Ndlovu is wearing the captain’s armband in the absence of goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda who has been replaced by Raphael Pitisi.

Teams:

Highlanders:

R Pitisi (gk), R Lunga, M Mushore, A Mbeba, E Farasi, M Mushore, P Muduhwa, A Faira, M Ndlovu, W Navaya, M Ncube

CAPS United:

T Mateyaunga (gk), E Manokore, I Zambezi, H Chapusha, L Manganyira, D Chafa, B Sarupinda, J Tulani, P Bamusi, C Rupiya, R Chinyengetere