Sevens rugby player Madida launches initiative to increase pool of female players

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

DRIVEN by a desire to make a difference in society, Cheetahs forward Nelson Madida has taken a stand against gender inequality in the sport through his project called HOPE.

In recent years, sport has demonstrated its enormous capacity to propel women and girls’ empowerment and HOPE is a project aimed at helping achieve that.

Madida said this initiative was inspired by his travels around the world that opened his eyes to inequalities in rugby.

“HOPE is a project which promotes gender equality in the sport of rugby. HOPE tackles problems faced by our society and therefore seeks to promote the girl child and ensure they reach full potential in the game. The aim is to increase the number of women participating in sport as well as resource allocation for women’s sports,” said Madida.

The project is an addition to a fitness and health training programme Madida has been conducting since involved in since the beginning of the lockdown in March.

He came up with the initiative to help people and fellow sportspersons keep fit during the lockdown, especially when gyms and sporting facilities were all closed.

It also involves a youth mentorship programme whereby issues such as self-reflection, identity and influence of the new generation on society are tackled.

Madida conducts business programmes via WhatsApp, which he believes has a wider audience reach in the country.

He plays for Matabeleland Warriors and has seven national caps, which have seen him involved in 13 international tours.

In 2015, the 30-year-old father of two won the best forward player in Matabeleland and years later he won the sevens’ player of the year.

