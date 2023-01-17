Sheasham home ground is almost complete

Patrick Chitumba, Online Reporter

GWERU-based Castle Lager Premier Soccer League debutants Sheasham Football Club’s new home ground Bata Stadium is 90 percent complete and should be ready for use by the end of this month.

Sheasham FC – popularly known as the Construction Boys- is sprucing up Bata Stadium to meet the PSL minimum requirements.

The team won the sole ticket to the top flight from the Central Region Division one league after being crowned champions in 2022 and was using Gweru Sports Club.

In an interview yesterday, Sheasham FC chairperson Reginald Chidawanyika said on completion, the stadium will have a carrying capacity of about 8 000 people.

“Our home ground Bata Stadium is 90 percent complete and should be ready by the end of this month. Works being done include putting in a new drainage system, the perimeter fence, and the VIP grandstands. We are also sprucing up the dressing rooms, ticketing booths, public toilets, road network into stadium and parking space,” he said.

Chidawanyika said they are still working on the VIP shed and the media centre.

“We have given ourselves January 31 as the date we would have completed everything that needs to be done barring any unseen circumstances,” he said.

Chidawanyika said they had invited authorities to see progress and give guidance, whose recommendations they are implementing.

Meanwhile, in preparation for their maiden appearance, Chidawanyika said the team had started its pre-season camp outside Gweru adding that the team had gone through a number of changes in an effort to make a mark in the PSL.

“We do not want to be in the PSL to make up the numbers. We have a project that we are implementing and some of the changes were informed by the desire or objective we have set for ourselves,” he said.