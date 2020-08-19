‘Sign players on long term deals’, says administrator

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Highlanders’ striker Prince Dube’s move to Azam in Tanzania should be a lesson to local clubs that they stand to bargain from players’ move if they sign them on long-term contracts.

Dube completed his move to the Tanzanian topflight side on Monday after undergoing a successful medical.

The fringe Warriors’ and national Under-23 forward signed a two-year contract, with Bosso reportedly pocketing US$50 000 from the deal.

Bosso are also said to have added a sale-on clause that will see them getting 30 percent should Azam sell Dube.

Before heading to Azam, Dube was said to have attracted interest in France, with the move to East Africa viewed as an opportunity for the striker to get game time since the Zimbabwean league is on hold due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

An experienced administrator, who spoke on condition of anonymity, hailed Bosso for agreeing to the Azam deal, noting that the club could have fetched more had Dube been on a long-term contract.

“Highlanders have done good business because Prince could have gone for free had they decided to be hot-headed. Look, with our season still on hold, it was going to be difficult for Bosso to get that US$50 000 and they would have lost Prince for free had they allowed his contract to lapse. But a lesson that all clubs must learn is that for players who still have age on their side, they must not allow their contracts to go into the final year before resuming negotiations.

“Clubs must take a leaf from how European clubs conduct their business where they make sure that they goto far lengths to extend a player’s contract because they know the value of their assets. Imagine if Prince had a year or two left on his contract, how much do you think he would have gone for,” said the administrator.

The administrator challenged Bosso to cultivate relations with Azam so that in future they become a club of choice should the Tanzania side be on the hunt for players.

Dube has reunited with his former teammate Bruce Kangwa at Azam. – @ZililoR