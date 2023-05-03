Breaking News
Job Sikhala convicted

Job Sikhala convicted

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Sikhala fined US$600

03 May, 2023 - 17:05 0 Views
0 Comments
Sikhala fined US$600

The Chronicle

Herald Correspondent

Job Sikhala, who has been convicted of obstructing the course of justice in Nyatsime last year has this afternoon been fined US$600 by Harare Regional Magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa.

The US$600 fine is to be paid by May 5, and failure to pay will result in him serving six months in prison.

In addition, six months were wholly suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar crime in the next five years.

However, he remains in custody as he has three other pending cases before the courts.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting