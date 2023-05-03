Police arrest cellphone thieves

Peter Matika

[email protected]

TWO men have been arrested in Bulawayo in connection with cell phone snatching.

Police confirmed the arrest of 19-year-old Mpilo Nyoni from Arthur Mine in Matopo and Darlington Mlalazi aged 24, who is of no fixed abode.

“Circumstances are that on 02 May 2023 at around 0200 hours, the complainant was inside his motor vehicle, a blue Honda Fit parked at a corner of a street in the CBD. The accused person suddenly opened the unlocked front passenger door, produced a knife and threatened to stab the complainant if he made any noise. The Accused took an iPhone 13 Pro Max cellphone which was on the complainant’s seat and ran away,” said Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube.

Insp Ncube said the complainant was assisted by a security guard who was manning a nearby and pursued Nyoni until they caught up with him.

“The complainant recovered his stolen cell phone, which is valued at usd$1500 from the accused person. The accused person was taken to the police station and is assisting the police with the investigations,” said Ins Ncube.

He said it happened again on the same day at around 7pm, a 14-year-old girl was robbed by the second suspect – Mlalazi and another who is still at large on her way to church.

“A 14-year-old was robbed while walking alone along a footpath, which passes through a bushy area near Yonnah shopping centre in Entumbane suburb, Bulawayo going to church prayers. She met the accused persons who blocked her way. One of the accused persons grabbed the complainant by the waist whilst the other accused searched her jean trousers pockets and took a Techno cellphone. The complainant screamed for help and the accused persons fled from the scene,” said Ins Ncube.

He said the complainant headed back home and told her father what had transpired.

“Her father accompanied her to make a report to the police. The police managed to arrest one accused person Darlington Mlalazi. As the police we appreciate the swift reaction of the members of the public that assisted in the arrest of the accused persons,” said Ins Ncube.

He also urged members of the public to desist from using secluded and bushy foot paths.