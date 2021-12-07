Slice Pizzeria on seeks to empower local artistes

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

LOCAL fast-food company, Slice Pizzeria has embarked on a quest to promote up-and-coming artistes through what they have dubbed the Rap for Slice Pizzeria competition.

The food-chain is looking for the best hip hop/poetry artiste in the precinct with entry submissions having closed last week. The voting criteria to be used involves fans liking the artistes’ videos on the company’s Facebook page.

The show which will award those who will make the podium finish on the 18th of this month will also give a consolation prize of up to ZWL$2 000 in vouchers for those in the top 10.

Sandra Ndebele will host the show and the top three artistes will walk away with ZWL$20 000, ZWL$12 000 and ZWL$7 500 respectively.

Lately, social media has come alive with artistes imploring fans to like their videos for the competition. – @eMKlass_49