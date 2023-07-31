Southern Region Handball League Set To Begin In August

THE Bulawayo Handball Association has lined up a tournament at United College of Education on August 12.

Six teams will take part in both the men and women’s categories.

These are Ajax Handball Club, Bulawayo Handball Club, Bulawayo Polytechnic, Filabusi Titans Handball Club, Ingagula of Hwange and LSU Trojans in the men’s category.

Bulawayo Handball Club, Bulawayo Polytechnic, Filabusi Titans Handball Club, Ingagula, LSU Trojans and UCE are the clubs to take part in the women’s.

The first match in the men’s section will be between Ingagula and Filabusi Titans at UCE’s Court A while Bulawayo Handball Club and Filabusi Titans do battle in the curtain raiser for the women’s.

The tournament will begin and end on the same day and will serve as a preparation for the upcoming season.

