SRC gives thumbs up to Team Zimbabwe for AUSC Region Five exploits

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has congratulated Team Zimbabwe after they picked up a total of 49 medals at the games that ended in Lesotho on Sunday.

Zimbabwe finished sixth with 49 medals that included 11 gold, 21 silver and 17 bronze.

Swimming contributed the most medals to the country’s total with 26 medals while athletics contributed 13 medals.

“Congratulations to Team Zimbabwe for winning 49 medals at the AUSC Region 5 games.Well done, Makorokoto, Amhlophe,” the SRC wrote.

South Africa won 76 medals comprising 37 gold, 27 silver and 17 bronze in sports codes such as swimming, boxing, and gymnastics. In team sports, their netball team successfully retained their title as the regional champions.

Team Botswana finished as runners up after they managed to win 68 medals comprising 24 gold, 21 silver, and 23 bronze. Botswana dominated in the track and field event where they won 30 medals which included 16 gold, seven silver, and seven bronze.

Host nation Lesotho were thire with 49 medals consisting of 18 gold, 17 silver, and 13 bronze. Angola followed closely behind with 41 medals which included 18 gold, 10 silver, and 13 bronze whilst Zambia was 4th with 29 medals comprising 14 gold, 12 silver and 3 bronze. – @innocentskizoe