Stage set for Billion-Dollar Campaign play

Millicent Dube, Showbiz Reporter

Final preparations for the Billion-Dollar Campaign theatre act are underway as the production is scheduled to play out on Friday at the Bulawayo Theatre.

The play written by famous veteran playwright Thabani Mbambo sees him share his thoughts about how people in rural areas are affected by certain decisions made by their respective leaders out of greed and malice.

“Billion-Dollar Campaign is basically a deal gone wrong. It stages the life of a prominent man who campaigns to be voted as the councillor of that state. However, after being awarded the role, he goes on and squanders all the money from the tenders he gets and neglects all the promises he made to the people during his rallies,” said Mbambo.

The theatre exhibition stands to educate the young and the old about how certain decisions affect nations.

“It’s very important for the public to evaluate their prospective leaders and analyse if they are doing a good job. I believe that if the people can vote someone into power, they can certainly strip him down those powers after a thorough investigation to prove the person guilty,” said Mbambo.

The play is set to start at 6pm.

“We invite everyone to come and support us as well as get some insight into how political problems should be handled without inciting violence. This is also to expose our cast and help build their skill as we have infused the young and old actors such as Nomvuyiso Mabi, Julian Tshuma and Leonard Phiri,” said Mbambo.