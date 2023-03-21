Stage set for Great Stars Ijongosi 5th album launch

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

PREPARATIONS for imbube group, Great Stars Ijongosi fifth album launch are at an advanced stage.

The launch will be held on Saturday at the Bulawayo Theatre where the imbube outfit will share the stage with Adoe and Gagisa. Innocent Nyoni will be the MC.

The event is through a partnership between the talented music outfit and Dab Three Events.

Titled Ijongosi, the album comes three years after their fourth album ‘Konke Kulungile’ was released. The forthcoming album contains eight tracks, Ijongosi, Emambale, Dumazile, Caroline, Amalanda, Igomora, Amagwala, and Hamba Juba that speak on love, social, environmental and human rights issues.

The group’s lead singer and director, Philani Donga said: “The preparations are going on well and we’re proud to say that we haven’t encountered any challenges. Attendees should expect fireworks because the songs are surely going to make them dance and sing.”

The eight-member group that started off as a church group in Silobela, Nkayi District was transformed into an imbube ensemble in 2011.

So far, they have performed at events such as the Ibumba Arts Festival, Intwasa koBulawayo Arts Festival, Chibuku Neshamwari, Ingwebu competitions and the Bulawayo Arts Festival. – @mthabisi_mthire