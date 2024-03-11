Star FM extends its reach: Broadcasting live from Luton, UK

Mbulelo Mpofu

In a groundbreaking move aimed at expanding its reach and engaging a diverse audience, Star FM has gone international, broadcasting live from Luton, UK. This momentous development, taking place this Monday and Tuesday, signifies a significant milestone for the renowned radio station, presenting new opportunities for connection, cultural exchange, and community engagement.

Star FM took to its social media platforms to announce that Miss V Candy would be hosting live broadcasts from Luton Town. The station encouraged locals to visit Pamtengo Radio on Monday or Tuesday between 7am and 10am (UK time) to greet Miss V Candy.

As the first station under the Zimpapers Radio Broadcasting Division, Star FM, launched on June 25, 2012, has been a trailblazer in radio broadcasting.

Pamtengo Radio, situated in Luton, serves as the central hub for Star FM’s historic international broadcast. This collaboration between Pamtengo Radio and Star FM underscores a commitment to community-focused programming, sharing knowledge, news, and perspectives that resonate with the diverse communities it serves.

Steve Vickers, the station’s programmes manager, expressed satisfaction with the positive feedback on the broadcast, highlighting the flow of traffic to their broadcasting booth.

He reiterated the station’s hunger for a global footprint.

“We’re always excited to be doing new and exciting things as a station. We’ve broadcast from the UK before but that was nearly a decade ago and we’re thrilled that V Candy has been able to get there to do two programmes.

“We have a global audience, with listeners from around the world, including Zimbabweans in the diaspora, the UK, South Africa, Australia, the US, Canada, and beyond. We receive messages from many listeners worldwide, particularly Zimbabweans in the diaspora, and we truly value their support,” he acknowledged.

“This helps us better understand life in the UK and connect with listeners, particularly Zimbabweans. We aspire to extend our brand influence beyond borders.”

One key advantage of Star FM’s international expansion is the ability to reach a wider audience. By venturing into the UK market, Star FM can introduce its unique blend of music, arts, culture, news, and opinions to new listeners, fostering cultural exchange and understanding.

The collaboration with Pamtengo Radio aligns with a shared vision of providing an outlet for expression and creativity. Pamtengo Radio, by serving as a platform for local talents, ensures that the community has a voice and an opportunity to share creative skills and energies, addressing the gap in media access for those typically underrepresented.

This international broadcast from Luton is just the beginning for Star FM. It opens doors for future expansions and partnerships, potentially reaching even more audiences worldwide. As technology advances and the world becomes more interconnected, Star FM’s move to go international reflects its commitment to adapt and evolve, ensuring that its programming remains relevant and accessible to a global audience.

