Students teach Chiefs a lesson

Bulawayo Chiefs 1-2 Herentals

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Online Reporter

IT was a sweet revenge for Herentals FC, when they turned teachers instead of students as they are fondly known, on a day they set out to give Bulawayo Chiefs a lesson with a 2-1 away win at Luveve Stadium this afternoon.

The two sides had a score to settle prior to the league match to put to rest the argument on who is better than the other after Chiefs beat Herentals FC 1-0 in the Chibuku Super Cup final last year at Barbourfields Stadium.

This time around the Students had it good on the Castle Lager Premiership encounter.

The home side had raced to a quick lead at the fifth minute, as their poster boy Obriel Chirinda displayed enticing footwork to stretch a right footer that landed at the back of the net.

Bulawayo Chiefs went on the offensive and really showed they were hungry for a goal.

The goal was enough to have the hosts put on a spirited performance. The quick goal, had passes on Chirinda’ s paths.

The striker missed many chances.

The long held lead was cancelled by Herentals’ Tinotenda Benza in the 40th minute, off the Chiefs’ rearguard lapse on the left flank.

Herentals had to break into the home side’s defence in a scramble for the ball and an alert Benza made a smart tap in. He found the net empty with Chiefs’ goalkeeper Khulekani Dube off the mark.

After the equaliser, the Students awakened from their slumber.

It was a midfield affair for both teams. For Herentals, Peter Chota and Godfrey Mukambi had a good outing, enabling their forwards William Kampumha and Tinotenda Benza to reach the ball.

Chiefs turned to entertaining, laying the ball smoothly about, within their territory and enabling their forwards to receive it, yet faulting at goal.

Amakhosi Amahle have to take the blame as they let loose a slender lead, to succumb without force at home.

Notably, Chiefs had good interplay between Chirinda, Malvern Mkolo and Mthokozisi Msebe for Chiefs. With Herentals making the most in rotating the ball in the middle.

Herentals looked all too steady yet focused. The Students, in the second half raided heavily as Davison Murove, Benza and Peter Chota looked too deadly upfront.

A corner by Prince Chama in the 75th minute almost went in, only to be pushed off the danger zone by clumsy Dube.

At half time Herentals substituted Innocent Benza for Stanley Murove. The move largely a tactical one for visitors paid a dividend as the teams matched each other numerically.

The start of the second stanza presented an equal battle for the balls. It was tussle after tussle as the ball was switched from one end to the other. None of the two sides had managed to find the break through, despite creating numerous chances as the game reached the 75th minute mark.

Two minutes later, the Chiefs had to pay for their lax defensive line. The resurgent Students took the lead through a Marowa strike as the player went all out to penetrate a confused Chiefs’ contingent in a goalmouth melee.

The home side goalie was sloppy and he paid for that.

Teams:

Bulawayo Chiefs: Khulekani Dube, Sibanda Kim Joe, Ben Nyahunzwi, Mthokozisi Msebe, Ayanda Ncube, Obriel Chirinda, Malvin Mkolo, Danny Phiri, Mandlenkosi Gasela (Veremu 77) , Felix Moyo,Farau Matare

Subs: Issah Ali, Mpumelelo Sibanda, Nixon Gama, Thomas Mudzengerere, Nkosilathi Ncube, Panashe Shoko, Billy Veremu, Dalubuhle Dlodlo, Malvern Hativagone

Herentals FC:

C Nyatondo, T Chikosi, I Benza (Murowa 45′) , G Chinobva, G Mukambi, D Marowa, T Benza, P Chota, W Kapumha, B Phiri, P Chama.

Subs:

T Jim, M Chimedza, S Murove, A Maliselo, J Zhuwawo, B Majarira, Z Ruguchu, K Mujuru, N Antonio, K Chitavire.