Super May for Pastor Barak

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Pastor Barak is looking forward to performing with the country’s crème de la crème gospel artistes at Everton Mlalazi’s “Homecoming Birthday Celebration” on May 21 in Bulawayo.

May is a blessed month for him because the following day, he will have visitors in the form of Star FM radio crew who will travel from Harare to livestream the proceedings at his church as part of the station’s Gospel Chart broadcast.

The two events are expected to add ice to the cake to the flourishing career of Pastor Barak.

Said Pastor Barak: “After a long time of my music being on the same platforms with the best musicians in the country, finally, I get the chance to share the stage with them. I’m so humbled and feel privileged to be part of this big event where I’ll share the stage with more experienced artistes like Everton Mlalazi, Takesure Zamar, Jonah Chivasa, Mkhululi Bhebhe, Focus, Revealed and powerful women like Lorraine Maplanka and Mai Mwamuka.”

“As a minister of God, I feel the power of unity in spreading the gospel is very vital. Seeing musicians accommodating each other like this is a complete sermon on its own,” said Pastor Barak. – @mthabisi_mthire