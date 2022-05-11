Hwange Colliery MD burial in Gweru today

Business Reporter

HWANGE Colliery Company Limited (HCCL) managing director, Dr Charles Zinyemba, who died on Sunday will be laid to rest in Gweru today.

He was 59.

Dr Zinyemba would be buried at Destiny Memorial Park.

On Tuesday, a moving funeral service was held for him at the Colliery Stadium.

In a statement, HCCL said Dr Zinyemba was an accomplished and dedicated business executive who had the coal mining firm at heart.

“He worked tirelessly to modernize the organization and restore its identity as a leading coal producer in the country,” said the company.

According to the burial programme seen by Business Chronicle, a church service would be held and representatives from the colliery, doctors’ association, and Zimbabwe National Army are expected to attend.

He leaves behind his wife, Mary-Anne and four children.