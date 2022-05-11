Hwange Colliery MD burial in Gweru today

11 May, 2022 - 10:05 0 Views
0 Comments
Hwange Colliery MD burial in Gweru today Dr Zinyemba

The Chronicle

Business Reporter

HWANGE Colliery Company Limited (HCCL) managing director, Dr Charles Zinyemba, who died on Sunday will be laid to rest in Gweru today.

He was 59.

Dr Zinyemba would be buried at Destiny Memorial Park.

On Tuesday, a moving funeral service was held for him at the Colliery Stadium.

In a statement, HCCL said   Dr Zinyemba was an accomplished and dedicated business executive who had the coal mining firm at heart.

“He worked tirelessly to modernize the organization and restore its identity as a leading coal producer in the country,” said the company.

According to the burial programme seen by Business Chronicle, a church service would be held and representatives from the colliery, doctors’ association, and Zimbabwe National Army are expected to attend.

He leaves behind his wife, Mary-Anne and four children.

 

 

 

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting