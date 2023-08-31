Survey shows slight jump in Kaza region elephant population

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

THE Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (Kaza-TFCA) has released results of the aerial elephant survey showing a slight increase to 227 900 elephants in the bloc from the 2016 herd of 216 970.This was the first ever coordinated elephant aerial census across the five Kaza-partner countries — Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe—and with support from WWF and other partners.

Botswana remains highly populated with 131 090 elephants making 58 percent of the total Kaza elephant population followed by Zimbabwe with 65 028 elephants, being 29 percent.

Zimbabwe had 57 398 elephants in the Kaza-administered areas in 2016.

Zambia has the lowest population of elephants at 3 840, Angola 65 983 and Namibia 21 090,

The report was presented this afternoon at an ongoing ceremony being attended by Government officials and other stakeholders from the five member states as well as cooperating partners in Livingstone, Zambia.

The survey started on 22 August last year and was completed in October.

Presenting the report, South African wildlife conservation consultant, Dr Darren Potgieter, who was the coordinator of the survey said results show that overall, the elephant population across the Kaza region is stable while mortality is too high.

The survey was carried over a 300 square kilometer area across the five countries using seven aircrafts that flew 195 times for 700 flying hours.

“The survey started on 22 August into October before the start of the rains which would have caused significant movement of animals. We are very happy because we achieved the objective of finishing before the rains,” said Dr Potgieter.