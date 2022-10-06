Tawachera faces former paymasters

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO City may be in all sorts of difficulty in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, but coach, Farai Tawachera who faces his former paymasters Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve Stadium on Saturday believes it could be a game that could see a turn in their fortunes.

City have lost their previous four games and they are second from bottom on the log standings and needing six points to escape relegation with five games remaining in the league.

Tawachera kicked off the season with Bulawayo Chiefs before he parted ways with Amakhosi Amahle March. He would go on to join City who had relieved Philani “Beefy” Ncube of his duties. He is looking forward to a clash with his former club. “It’s a difficult game. They know me and they know what l can do. I also know every player in that team and they also know our players. I have worked under Terroso and it will be more like a teacher versus student affair.

“He is a good coach. Tactically spot on he knows what l will bring so it’s going to be a game of chess. I am certain even in his absence he has so much input in the plans for Saturday,” said Tawachera.

He indicated that he has had talks with his players as he continues to search for solutions to his club’s woes. “I have talked to the boys one on one trying to hear their side and show them the importance of staying in the league. I have highlighted to each of them the importance of us staying in the topflight league and l think,” he stated.

Four teams will be relegated to Division One, making way for the champions of Northern Region Simba Bhora, Eastern Region’s Green Fuels, Central Soccer League’s Sheasham and Hwange from the Southern Region.

City, whose first dance in the topflight was in 2016, a season in which they showed hope and had their best finish (eighth), need to quickly turn around their fortunes if they want to remain in the league.

They survived the relegation axe by a whisker in 2017, finishing 14th.Luck wasn’t on their side the following year when they were relegated after finishing 16th.

They however made a quick return to the PSL by winning the Zifa Southern Region Division One League in 2019.

– @innocentskizoe