Teen drowns in Esigodini dam

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A 17-year-old teenager from Esigodini drowned in a dam while he was swimming with friends.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident which occurred on March 31 at around 2 PM.

He said Newman Mpofu failed to swim and drowned.

“I can confirm that we recorded a case of drowning that occurred at Sibhula Dam in Esigodini. Newman Mpofu left his home with his friends and they went swimming at the dam at around 2 PM. Mpofu drowned and his friends tried to save him but failed. They alerted some elders in the community. The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene and members of the sub aqua team retrieved Mpofu’s body from the dam,” she said.

Insp Mangena urged members of the public to exercise caution when in water bodies. She also urged parents and guardians to conscientise children on the dangers of entering unsafe water points.

