Temperatures set to plummet as cold front approaches

Women buy winter clothing at a flea market in the city centre yesterday. A cold front is set to bring lower temperatures starting today up to the weekend

Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

THE Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has warned of a drop in temperatures as a cold front is expected from today up to Saturday.

Bulawayo is set to record a low of six degrees celsius today.

The cold front is expected to become more severe in the coming three weeks.

Bulawayo, Matabeleland South, Masvingo and parts of Manicaland provinces are expected to experience cold weather.

The maximum in Bulawayo today is likely to be 21 degrees and, in the morning, it will be six degrees, while in Gweru a minimum of four and a maximum of 20 is expected.

“Bulawayo and Harare Metropolitan, parts of Midlands, Mashonaland East, Matabeleland South, Masvingo and Manicaland Provinces: It should be cold at first, with clear skies and chances of ground frost (Black Frost) in frost prone areas. Windy, mild and cloudy conditions are expected later in the day with light rain and drizzle in places. On the other hand, mostly sunny but mild day-time conditions are anticipated in Matabeleland North, northern districts of Midlands, Mashonaland West and Central, becoming cool towards evening,” said the MSD in a report.

MSD principal meteorologist, Mr James Ngoma, people must keep warm as temperatures will be cold, windy and it will be cloudy until Saturday.

“We are expecting more clouds to filter in from Wednesday into the weekend. We are expecting a bit of cold conditions from much of the southern parts of the country. We advise people to keep warm during this period,” he said.

“We are expecting most of the temperatures to be below 20 degrees for areas, such as Matabeleland South, into Masvingo as well as parts of Manicaland province. Most of those areas should have temperatures in the teens (between 13 and 19 degrees).”

Mr Ngoma said for the month of May temperatures went as low as 13 degrees on May 31 in 1984 but during the just ended month, the lowest was 14,4 degrees.

He said in June temperatures will continue to drop.

“We are still in the good zone. It’s actually called the cool category, then it will get to the cold and the very cold. The temperatures that we were having this past month were in the mild category. People will be wearing jerseys only, but as the month goes on, they might be wearing a jersey and a jacket,” said Mr Ngoma.

He said this is not the peak of winter as the Winter Solstice will be mid month.

“Winter is still upon us and these systems come and go, so we shall keep people better informed as we go through the season. Winter officially started on May 1 and the peak of winter comes during the Winter Solstice, which is around June 20 to 21,” said Mr Ngoma.

The Winter Solstice, also known as midwinter, is an astronomical phenomenon marking the day with the shortest period of daylight and the longest night of the year.

Mr Ngoma said the weather was a bonus for farmers as there will be little or no ground frost, thus not affecting their crops.

“In terms of ground frost, it’s kind of reduced, as when there are such cold temperatures it’s good news for farmers. We have been having ground frost over areas such as Matopos, Kezi and Plumtree for the past two weeks. But as we go into this period where there is more of this cloud cover, it maintains the temperatures to the teens and this reduces the occurrence of frost in these areas,” said Mr Ngoma.

Last year, several horticultural farmers across the country counted losses running into thousands of dollars after frosty conditions affected their crops following a cold spell.

Temperatures fell significantly in some areas which caused damage to tomatoes, peas, butternut and potatoes.

The adverse weather conditions caught farmers unaware as they were expecting bumper harvest riding on the good rainfall the country got in the just ended season.