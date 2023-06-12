The Rock offers Zim fighter help

Ricky Zililo, [email protected]

CELEBRATED former professional wrestler Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as “The Rock” has offered to help Zimbabwe’s cage fighter Themba Gorimbo who won his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) with just US$7 in his account recently.

Last month, the South Africa-based welterweight fighter said he was down to $US 7 in his bank account before posting his first career Octagon win at UFC Vegas 73, claiming a unanimous decision victory over Japanese Takashi Sato.

All the judges gave Gorimbo their nod as he carded 30-27, 30-27, and 30-27. Gorimbo’s win was made all the more impressive by the fact that he was apparently under the weather battling flu.

Gorimbo, the second Zimbabwean to sign for the lucrative UFC after New Zealand-based Mike “Blood Diamond” Mathetha handed Sato his fifth UFC defeat to bounce back to winning ways.

Before facing the Zimbabwean fighter, Sato had 22 professional fights, 15 wins and six defeats.

Gorimbo has 14 professional fights, 10 wins, four defeats and no draw.

But it was in his post-fight match comment that his bank account had US$7 when he stepped into the ring to trade leather against Sato which drew Johnson’s interest.

Writing on his Twitter account which has over 17 million followers, The Rock, now an actor and film producer, promised to reach out to Gorimbo.

“This is f’n crazy to see and brings back many emotions and memories. $7.49 in this fighter’s bank account. I once had $7 bucks too. I’ve been there on that grind. Got your back, brother. I’ll help. You got this. I’ll be in touch @TheAnswerMMA

“#hardestworkersintheroom,” wrote Johnson.

Gorimbo was stunned by Johnson’s message, taking a screenshot of the American sport and television legend before posting on his Facebook page with a caption: “Tell your story @therock thanks for the shout out. Bless you sir. #mambamentality #2024champion.”

Meanwhile, at the weekend, Gorimbo fulfilled his promise when he drilled a borehole at his rural Bikita home in Masvingo Province, providing safe water for his community.

The Zimbabwean pugilist raised funds to provide secure water for his community which they will also use for their domestic animals as well as gardening by auctioning his Sato fight pants as well as gloves for US$5 000. UAE Warriors won the bid which had started at US$3 200.

[email protected]