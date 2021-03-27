The untapped tourism potential of Nkayi

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

TUCKED away in the largely rural province of Matabeleland North, Sinyombo Village in Nkayi district is an untapped tourism gem with a potential to attract outside visitors due to its rich natural resources.

For those who want to have a break from the hustle and bustle of the city, Sinyombo Village in Mbondweni under Chief Tshugulu area is an ideal place.

The picturesque village, which is nestled in the breathtaking wooded hills, is an ecotourism site with a wide range of bird species and aquatic life in the Shangani River, one of the country’s biggest rivers, which covers the area.

The river carries a historic significance as it is at the same river where Ndebele Warriors fought the whites during the Battle of Shangani on 25 October 1893.

The battle is noted for being the first battle in which the Maxim gun played a pivotal role. The “sand beaches” at Shangani River, have turned into a picnic and recreational site where locals spend time out to refresh while enjoying the serenity of nature in a placid environment.

Sinyombo Village is also home to diversified wildlife and the area’s leafy savannah forests during summer create a spectacular scenery for those who appreciate the beauty of mother nature.

Lucky visitors are assured of an opportunity to see crocodiles sunbathing on the banks of the Shangani River.

A local, Mr Misheck Ndlovu said the good rains recorded across the country have also resulted in an increased volume of water in the river and more aquatic life.

“This place has lately turned into a recreational centre where people come here to refresh and do fishing. During weekend local businesspeople come here with their cars to braai as they enjoy the beauty of nature in a quiet environment,” he said.

Mr Ndlovu said a stone dam wall, which was built by the local community, has created a “little Victoria Falls.”

“If you come here especially during weekends, you find people taking pictures in the river sand, which resemble beaches and the waterfall is also another attraction,” he said.

Ms Nomqhele Ngwenya said the village has turned into fisherman’s paradise because of the abundance of fish.

“We have managed to harness water through the construction of a dam wall and there is now a lot of fish. Locals come here for fishing and to some it is more like a hobby while to others is a source of livelihood,” she said.

Nkayi Rural District Council’s acting chief executive officer Mr Lawrence Mudimba said the district has a potential for tourism growth given the abundant natural resources.

“Our district is rich in terms of natural resources. We have a potential to transform the area into a commercial tourism destination. We have the Gwampa Valley forest, which has diversified wildlife which seasonally migrates to and from Hwange National Park,” he said.

“Nkayi is a fast-growing business centre in Matabeleland North as it is also surrounded by gold mines and timber production firms, which are directly contributing to its development. In fact, Nkayi is among the top regions with the highest gold deposits in the province.”

Mr Mudimba said there is, however, a need to improve the road network, which is in a bad state. “Nkayi Centre is strategically located close to the two cities of Bulawayo and Kwekwe. It is situated about 100 km west of Kwekwe and 168 km northeast of Bulawayo,” he said.

“The poor road network is impacting negatively on the economic growth of the Nkayi. We hope that once that challenge is addressed, we will be able to woo investors and tourists to our district.”

Mr Mudimba said the name Nkayi originates from the Tonga word “Uyinkayi” meaning “where are you going.” — @mashnets