This violence, looting must stop, say SA-based Zimbabwe artistes

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

ZIMBABWEAN artistes who are based in South Africa have expressed deep concern about the ongoing looting and violence that is taking place in the neighbouring country.

Since last week when former South African President Jacob Zuma handed himself in to the police to begin serving a jail sentence for contempt of court, sporadic pro-Zuma protests have broken out and have escalated into looting and arson.

This has mainly been happening in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng where the country’s largest city, Johannesburg, is located.

Thousands of looters have, however, become largely opportunistic and criminal as people have been taking whatever they can. South

African forces have failed to contain the looting and violence in which more than 70 people have been killed over five days.

This has seen a closure of various sectors with the arts sector that had already been affected by the ongoing pandemic being crippled further.

Chronicle Showbiz caught up with some Zimbabwean artistes who are based in South Africa who said their wish is for the protests to end as soon as possible.

Urban grooves maestro Nox (Enock Guni) whose music career had been soaring following fruitful collaborations with Master KG and DJ Tira said the situation is tense and needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency.

“All this is bad for business as everything is at a standstill right now. I think it’s high time the authorities take action to stop this,” said Nox.

Dancehall artiste Buffalo Souljah said although his career has not been affected, there is an urgent need for the violence to be stopped.

“The Zuma arrest triggered this but it seems the agenda has changed as the looters are saying they’re doing this out of frustration and hunger. They’re saying they’re looting so that they can sell the goods to raise money to buy food. I’m not supporting the looting but a hungry man is an angry man so a solution needs to be found,” said Buffalo Souljah.

Johannesburg-based Afro-pop musician Intercessor said: “As an artiste, I’m beginning to lose hope in our future as up-and-coming artistes. I don’t think we’re ever going to make it in a situation like this.

“We just hope things will get better as soon as possible.”

He said the situation is quite bad as they can no longer buy food since stores are closed.

Bolamba Culture Birds director Mthabisi Dube, who has been in the neighbouring since the beginning of the year said: “The looting is very bad and we’re praying for peace because what is happening destroys the economy.”

Sotsha Fire said: “This looting and burning of shops is worsening the situation for citizens who are crying for jobs. It seems people do not appreciate the long term consequences of such behaviour,” said Sotsha Fire. Rhumba musician, Mxolisi “Mr Bones” Ndlovu said what is happening in South Africa is disheartening. He said as foreigners, they are now living in fear as they fear that those behind the violence may soon pounce on them.

“It’s really sad. Many have lost jobs and I fear that some of the people who’re doing this may soon come to some of our workplaces and demand that we, as foreigners are forced out.

“It’s sad what we’re witnessing here and it’ll take time for things to go back to normal as we’re already struggling with Covid-19. — @mthabisi_mthire.