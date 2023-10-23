Three missing after boat capsizes on Lake Kariba

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

THREE people are missing after a canoe they were in capsized on Lake Kariba.

In a statement on X (Twitter), police said the incident occurred on Friday at Nyaodza Point near Lake Harvest cages.

“The ZRP is investigating a drowning incident which occurred on 20/10/23 at Nyaodza Point near Lake Harvest cages, Lake Kariba where a canoe boat with four occupants capsized. One person escaped while three others, two men and a woman, are missing. More details will be availed in due course,” reads the statement.