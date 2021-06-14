Track to unite Plumtree artistes given out for free

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Vuka Plumtree, a track that was recorded to uplift and unite Plumtree artistes, has been released and is being given out for free as a way of promoting the border town’s up-and-coming artistes.

The track came about after Plumtree-based arts promoter, Handsome “Handy” Sibanda saw the success and power of Vusa Mkhaya’s unification track, Masiyephambili that featured over 10 Bulawayo artistes. He felt compelled to do the same for artistes from his town.

Featured on Vuka Plumtree, a fusion of Afro-pop and hip-hop are Plumtree-based artistes, Tsibi, RS, TWT and Babongile Sibanda. South Africa-based Bif Skuad, Teekay Mxoexic, Demoe Rose, Ice Eazy, Croft BRKAY and Thabo are also part of the project.

Handy, who is devoted to uplifting artistes in the border town said the track is being given out for free as they want to promote it. He said they also realised that selling it would not be viable as most people tend to pirate music instead of buying it.

“Vuka Plumtree is now out and as we’re aiming at promoting the beauty of Plumtree town and its talented artistes, we’re giving out the song for free. Such a move comes as we want to promote our talent,” said Handy.

The promoter added that above all, he hopes the song will teach other artistes that “unity is key” and also showcase the artistes’ talent in order to inspire others who want to pursue music.

Handy has been very instrumental in the promotion of artistes in Plumtree. This has been evidenced by the rise of the town's youngsters, The Skool Kidz whose music brand is flourishing through his support.