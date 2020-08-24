Tsano pledges $1 000 towards the Wellington Toni Award

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

NGEZI Platinum Stars goalkeepers’ coach Cosmas ‘Tsano’ Zulu has set the ball rolling in the Sports Journalists Association Southern Region (SpojaSR)’s vision to immortalise the late former Chronicle Deputy Sports Wellington Toni by launching an outstanding young sports journalist award named after him.

Zulu, who spoke at Toni’s funeral service at the damily home in Emakhandeni suburb on Sunday afternoon on behalf of Zimbabwe’s football coaches, donated $1 000 towards launch of the Wellington Toni award, which SPojaSR chairperson Muziwethu Hadebe said is aimed at ensuring Toni’s legacy lives on.

Hadebe indicated that the award also seeks to challenge young sports journalists to emulate Toni’s good work in his close to two decades in the sports journalism industry.

“We are grateful to Zulu for the pledge which we also know will be fulfilled because he is a man of his word. The dream of setting up the Wellington Toni Award is on the road to becoming a reality with this gesture from Zulu. My appeal is for more such generosity so that Toni is indeed immortalised through this award in his name,” said Hadebe.

Zulu, who is the longest serving coach in domestic football, with a career spanning 53 years, spoke glowingly in his eulogy, telling mourners that the best joke in the world was to tell the truth, which was in Toni’s DNA.

“The best joke in the world is to tell the truth, that is what this man used to do in terms of reporting. I was in Ngezi and came here specifically to say something during the funeral service because I knew there was no other coach who will speak the truth about this boy lying motionless here today. I am the only man because I have been in the game long enough to tell the difference between good reporters and bad reporters. Toni would tell the truth always, even during my many stints with Highlanders. If we lost, he would write the truth instead of being romantic yet sidlale udaka. To fellow reporters here, stick to the truth, not to write flowery articles just to please us coaches with the vain hope of some freebies,” said Zulu.

Toni (44) died at a Harare Hospital upon admission on Thursday evening after a long illness.

He was also a former Sunday News and News Day Sports Editor.

At the time of his passing, he was moonlighting for a number of media houses.

He was laid to rest at his rural home of Embakwe in Mangwe district yesterday morning.