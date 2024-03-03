Two die in head on collision

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

TWO people died while two survived when a Nissan NV350 vehicle with two passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with a Nissan Caravan kombi.

The incident occurred on Saturday (2 March) around 10 pm at the 123-kilometre peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road.

In a statement, the police said the bodies of the victims were taken to Chegutu Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, while the injured are admitted at the same hospital.