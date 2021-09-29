Two years accounts freeze & ban for illegal forex dealers

Business Editor

INDIVIDUALS involved in illegal foreign currency dealing and money laundering risk being prosecuted, having their accounts frozen and barred from accessing financial services for a period of two years.

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor, Dr John Mangudya, said this yesterday as he issued a list of 30 individuals identified by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) as culprits behind the facilitation and promotion of illicit cash deals.

The ‘delinquent’ crew stands accused of abusing mobile phones and social media platforms to drive its illicit enterprise, which has been blamed for distorting the exchange rate.

The rampant parallel market indiscipline has become a contentious issue with Vice President, Dr Constantino Chiwenga, last week saying the trend has become a major drawback to economic progress in Zimbabwe.

In his statement Dr Mangudya said punitive measures are being taken as authorities intensify the fight against peddlers of financial speculation and money laundering activities.

“The FIU has instructed banks, mobile money operators and other financial service providers to identify and freeze any accounts operated by these individuals and, further, to bar them from accessing financial services for a period of two years, with immediate effect,” said the Governor.

“The FIU has also requested the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) to bar the said individuals from operating mobile phone lines.

“The FIU, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, will continue to monitor various social media and bank accounts to identify and take action against perpetrators of illicit dealings.”

Dr Mangudya said further corrective measures were being taken to bar the ‘delinquent’ individuals from accessing banking and financial services and operating mobile phone lines.

“The FIU has forwarded their names and particulars to law enforcement agencies for prosecution. Members of the public who have information that may assist in identifying more perpetrators are urged to contact the FIU.”

The FIU list also exposes the phone numbers and identity particulars. Those named are Rangarirai Guzha, Lloyd Mbonga, Rodrick Njiva, Peter Idi Kubare, Ernest Maferefa, Musesu Mutsenga, Langford Farai Munyati, Bairon Mawoyo, Edwell Mapondera, Shingirai Shelton Kuzamba, Nixon Murwira, Nickson Hwai, Kudakwashe Hove, Washington Kativu, Lawrence Kudzaishe Chikanga, Pariet Kadembo and Wellington Hiya.

Also named are Mehlule Qedisisa Sibanda, Fadzayi Mitetwa, Show Bobo, Admire Sithole, Terence Mwadiwa, Kudakwashe Mkwanila, Jephiter Nzvuwu, Rangarirai Sosono, Evans Mutsakanyi, Wisdom Chitava, Takudzwa Mapeka, Farai Calestino Gwezere and Winston Guzha.