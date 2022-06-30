Umguza suicide

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo are investigating a case of suicide after a woman drank an unknown poison and died at her home in the Umguza area.

The woman Chipo Rutsava (24) died on Tuesday, Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed.

He said she was found by a worker who had retired from the field.

“On the 28th of June 2022 at around 12 00hrs, a worker aged 36 residing at the same address with the now-deceased came back from the fields where he had gone to collect cattle and found the now deceased vomiting.

“He asked her and she stated that she had taken poison. He rushed to a neighbour to get milk, which he gave her to induce more vomiting. The now-deceased then rested for a while in bed,” said Insp Ncube.

He said shortly the worker realised that Rutsava had died.

“The worker later realised that the deceased had passed on some minutes later. He then told the informant who later filed a report at ZRP Sauerstown and the body was taken to United Bulawayo Hospital,” said Insp Ncube.

He urged the public not to resort to suicide.

“We urge members of the public to share their problems with others or to approach local counsellors, church leaders and other relevant personnel to avoid such cases because committing suicide is not a solution to any problem. Rather children are left alone and with no one to look after them,” said Insp Ncube.