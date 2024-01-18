USAID and WFP join to mitigate food insecurity ahead of Zimbabwe’s lean season

Peter Matika@petematika

THE United States Agency for International Development (USAID) says it has contributed US$11,27 million to the World Food Programme (WFP) in Zimbabwe, meant to ensure that thousands of vulnerable people in Mwenezi, Mangwe, Chivi, and Buhera districts receive critical food assistance during the drought season caused by the El Nino phenomenon.

USAID mission director Ms Janean Davis said the organisation is committed to continuing to strengthen community resilience and accelerate sustainable development, which empowers less privileged community members to better cope with the looming drought caused by the El Niño climate pattern.

According to the Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee (ZimVAC) report, 26 percent of the rural population will not have enough cereal for consumption and need over 100 000 Tonnes of maize grain during the peak period.

“In addition, the predicted El Niño weather phenomenon during the 2023 to 2024 rainfall season indicates below-normal rainfall and high temperatures, which could lead to low production and further increase food insecurity,” read a statement.

The funding from USAID will enable WFP to complement the Government-led Food Deficit Mitigation Strategy Programme, which will assist 2.7 million people in all districts across Zimbabwe.

It will also help mitigate household food stock depletion, and minimise negative coping mechanisms preventing the most vulnerable people from falling deeper into food insecurity.

“Our goal is to ensure that everyone in the country has access to nutritious foods and can consume the recommended amounts. The assistance we are acknowledging, which includes cereals, pulses and fortified vegetable oil, is an important contribution to help the most vulnerable people in rural areas to meet their nutritional needs. I would like to thank USAID for their significant contribution, which undoubtedly saves lives,” said Ms Francesca Erdelmann, WFP Zimbabwe representative and country director.