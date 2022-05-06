Vic Falls’ songstress Michelle aims high

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

REVELLING in the success of her debut song which has hit more than a million views on YouTube, Michell Sithole, an 18-year-old girl from Victoria Falls has released yet another single where she collaborated with various local artistes.

Last year, Sithole featured in South Africa-based DJ Zandimaz’ song For Me where she provided vocals. For Me was voted song of the year at last year’s Bulawayo Arts Awards. Sithole’s melodious voice attracted a number of other artistes who wanted to work with her.

DJ Zandimaz has also hinted at wanting to work on another song with the former Mosi-oa-Tunya High School pupil.

Last year, another South Africa-based DJ, De Mogul reached out to her and featured her on the song Ma Lavo alongside Gaba. Sithole is also featured in another song Don’t leave me with Kwiish SA.

On Independence Day, she released a single titled Hear Me featuring various local artistes who attended the Voice2Rep competition in Harare which she also took part in.

“I went to the Voice2Rep competition in Harare and did a song which we released recently on 18 April. I composed the song and performed it at the competition,” said Sithole.

She posted the song on YouTube and various other platforms.

Not slowing down, the youngster is working on five songs that she has sent for mastering and will be released soon.

She said she is open to more collaborations as she envisions herself growing into a renowned singer in the resort town and beyond.

“De Mogul liked the song For Me and contacted me on Instagram and we did Ma Lavo together. My wish is to work with other artistes so that I grow my name,” said Sithole.

Interestingly, Sithole said she had no plans of pursuing music as she was just a mere choir member who was content with just singing for her church.

“I must admit that it’s a lot of work, but I love it. When I started, I’d not planned for it as I was invited to the studio by some producers who had seen me singing in church. They asked me to try Amapiano as they liked my voice. The rest is history.”

She said her main challenge now is the effective marketing of her songs.