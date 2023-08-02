Victoria Falls rated among top three must-visit wonders of the world

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

A NEW study has rated Victoria Falls as the third must visit natural wonder in the world, as the country’s destination continues to attract global attention as the destination of choice.

Victoria Falls is one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World and Titan Travel, in its latest study has rated the World Heritage Site, comprising the world’s biggest falling blanket of water across the Zambezi River, its meandering gorges and a national park, among the top three sites to visit for tourists in the whole world.

The rating follows research by experts at Titan Travel who looked into the popularity of world-famous natural wonders on social media platform and other search engines including Tripadvisor.

Arches National Park in Utah, United States was adjudged the most popular site and natural wonder of the world, with an overall wonder score of 8.29 out of 10, followed by the Iguazu Falls spanning the border between Argentina and Brazil, with an overall wonder score of 8.19 out of 10.

Victoria Falls came third with 8.14 points out of 10, leveraging on its waterfall across the river which forms an awe-inspiring natural border between Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Victoria Falls scored more than 2.5 million views over the last 12 months.

Table Mountain in South Africa is the only other Africa natural wonder to make it to top 10 in 5th position with a wonder score of 7.67 points out of 10.

The study also captured percentage of excellent and terrible reviews, with the highest scoring 91 percent and 0.11 percent for excellent and terrible reviews respectively.

Just a few weeks ago, Victoria Falls Hotel and Matetsi Game Reserve were voted among the top 5 facilities in Africa.