Visual artist, Makombe empowers youth

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

SELF-TAUGHT visual artist, Augustine Makombe, born and raised in the vibrant streets of Bulawayo, has overcome numerous challenges in his pursuit of artistic expression and has made it his life-long dream to empower artistic youths.

He told Chronicle Showbiz that his journey began in his early years when the lack of drawing equipment did not deter his passion for art.

“I used to take my mum’s makeup, some ashes and charcoal which I used as a form of pencils and make-up as a form of paints to kick-start my career,” he recalled.

It was during the early 90s that Makombe realised his love for art. However, the scarcity of proper art equipment posed a significant challenge for him. Moreover, in the black community, art was often seen as an impractical pursuit, making it difficult for Makombe to earn a living from his craft.

“It’s not easy to penetrate the market as well and it has always been tough for me to get sponsorship,” he shared.

Despite these obstacles, Makombe’s talent and determination have propelled him forward. His artistic journey expanded beyond the borders of Zimbabwe when he began working with pupils in various schools in South Africa.

“Initially, adjusting to a foreign country presented difficulties for me but I found the experience to be exciting and enriching. Working with students from different cultural backgrounds allowed me to improve my skills and broaden my artistic horizons,” he said.

In 2015, Makombe established the Udumo Arts and Crafts Foundation with the mission to empower young artists by providing skills development opportunities in art and craft. Additionally, it aims to preserve cultural heritage and steer youth away from social problems such as drug and substance abuse.

“Udumo Arts and Crafts Foundation was established to help up-and-coming artists and empower young youths with skills development,” Makombe explained passionately.

While Makombe offers free art lessons, he relies on the support of generous sponsors who recognise the positive impact he has on the community. These sponsors provide him with the basic necessities to sustain his work.

He has also successfully collaborated on significant projects with companies and schools, further contributing to his livelihood. His talent has caught the attention of numerous individuals and institutions, leading to notable commissions.

He has created portraits and murals for various South African learning institutions, including Drake Koka Primary School, Kaalfontein Primary School, Peter Zongwane Primary School, Klopperpark Primary School, Nizamiya Primary School and Curro Clayvillie High School. His artwork has also adorned prominent malls such as the Mall of Thembisa, Tshakuma Mall, Diepkloof Square, Mamelodi Square, Chris Hani Crossing and many more.

Looking ahead, Makombe dreams of returning to Zimbabwe and establishing an arts and crafts centre.

“My wish is to come back home to Zimbabwe and open an arts and craft centre so that I can help up-and-coming youths. If there are well-wishers in our country who can help me, I can come with creative skills to enhance job creation,” he said.

To aspiring visual artists, Makombe offers words of encouragement: “Stop taking drugs, let’s be patient. The journey is not easy, but you need to work hard and be patient. Time will come; practice makes things perfect,” he advised. — Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu