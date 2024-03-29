Watch : A ‘Good Friday’ for Bosso…. As they snatch a last minute winner

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

WHEN the game looked set for a goalless draw, a last minute header from Melikhaya Ncube was to put a smile on the Highlanders faithful as they snatched off three points from Simba Bhora on Friday afternoon.

It was a Good Friday for Bosso.

Watch here : https://youtu.be/yy6rlTgeNmw

Ncube found the back of the net with just five minutes left of regulation time to hand Amahlolanyama maximum points on the return of the Castle Lager Premier League following the international break.

The solitary goal was all there was to separate the two at a Barbourfields Stadium that didn’t have the best of attendance numbers.

There were no clear cut chances in the first stanza of the match, however, both teams were showing intent.

Despite failing to create an real chances in front of goal in the first 45, the two still managed to play entertaining football that kept both set of fans up on their feet all the time.

The second half started a bit slow but picked up pace in the latter stages. Making multiple substitutions, there was still nothing to write home about until after the 85th minute when Melikhaya Ncube headed home from close range.

Highlanders head coach, Kelvin Kaindu said they were ‘lucky’ to have collected maximum points from a difficult game. He added that there were some changes in the second half that effectively resulted in the goal.

“It was a hard fought victory, we were playing against a team that was organised. We had a few chances but we saw a bit of improvement in keeping shape and possession in the second half. It was a difficult game that could have gone either way,” said Kaindu.

Simba Bhora gaffer, Tonderayi Ndiraya said a lapse in concentration at the back end of the game cost them but, was pleased with how his charges played.

He added that it was an entertaining game of two halves.

Watch here : https://youtu.be/CKDKecuWy2g

“What can I say, it was an exciting match. It’s difficult to come out here and come with a maximum points but I think we had done enough to come with a point, it was a game of two halves. The plan to contain them in the first half worked for us. We failed to defend a corner kick which was a bit poor from our end, it’s very frustrating to lose a match in the manner that we did. But overall it was a balanced affair, not many teams can come here at Barbourfields and play the way that we did today,” said Ndiraya.