WATCH: BCC dismisses false claims on fire outbreak

Boitumelo Makhurane

THE Bulawayo City Council has dismissed an audio circulating on social media urging residents to stock up on water as a fire had destroyed infrastructure at Fernhill booster station, as false and designed to spread alarm and despondency.

The audio, which has been widely shared on social media platforms since Wednesday, sent residents into panic mode as many believed there would be no water from taps for an indefinite period.

‘‘Residents in Bulawayo stock up water as we are going to experience water cuts following a recent fire outbreak that affected water pumps in Esigodini,’’ said a voice in Shona on the audio.

Residents should stock up water in all their containers as the damage will take weeks to fix…”

In a statement Bulawayo town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said the audio was false and malicious.

“The city of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public that the audio currently making rounds on social media claiming that there was a fire outbreak at Fernhill Booster Station yesterday on Wednesday 28 April 2021 and advising residents to stock up on water is false and malicious,” said Mr Dube.

He said the fire mentioned in the audio purported to have occurred at Fernhill Booster Station occurred at one of the illegal miners’ (Makorokoza) camps quite a distance from the booster station.

“Residents are advised to ignore false social media audio circulation as the city’s water pumping remains normal and at maximum.

“To avoid unnecessary confusion and panic ,residents are further advised to in future ignore any circulation on the city that does not bear and carry the city of Bulawayo logo and insignia as per city’s usual practice of keeping the residents informed,’’ said Mr Dube..