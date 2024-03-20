WATCH: Marked improvement for Byo Province athletics

Lovemore Dube

NASH Bulawayo Province boss Bhekumuzi Dube says there is much improvement in his team’s performance at track and field championships this year.

https://youtu.be/IgKR1IDRh3s

At lunch break and end of the first day last year, Dube said his province had not won a medal.

Thanks to motivation from Bakers Inn, the province went to lunch with four gold medals, two silver and three bronze.

Mashonaland West looks poised for podium position finish and was at lunch on seven gold with Masvingo and the Midlands coming close.