WATCH: President horrified by crash…Accords victims State-assisted burial

Bongani Ndlovu, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has expressed grief over the tragic death of 22 people in a horrific road traffic accident along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Highway on Tuesday night, saying the loss of precious lives has left him horrified and heartbroken.

The accident occurred on the 27KM peg from Bulawayo when a Toyota Quantum collided head-on with a DAF truck, killing the 22 on the spot.

Only two people survived — Ms Junior Moyo (38) from Ngwizi, Mangwe District in Matabeleland South who was in the Toyota Quantum, and the truck driver, Mr Kizito Mawoneke (41) who was travelling from Beitbridge to Hwange.

Police yesterday released the names of 15 of the 22 victims of the accident while the two survivors are admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital. The accident victims will be accorded State-assisted burial, said President Mnangagwa.

“The death of 22 Zimbabweans in a head-on collision along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Highway on Tuesday night left me horrified and heartbroken,” said the President in a statement.

“What adds to the horror is that this accident comes barely days after two separate similar ones in which nine innocent lives also perished.

“Zimbabwe does not deserve this at all, let alone such a bloody beginning to this year’s festive season. Everything has to be done to arrest this needless loss of life at a time when we all should be celebrating closure to yet another peaceful year.”

The President appealed to all motorists to exercise maximum caution on roads, both for their sake and for the safety of fellow road users who do not deserve a violent end through accidents.

“I direct all arms of Government seized with the responsibility of ensuring safety on our roads to work around the clock, and to use all means and powers lawfully available to them to reduce if not put an end to such carnage,” he said.

“No effort should be spared towards ensuring compliance with our traffic rules, in order to avert any more such accidents, which invariably leave scores dead and injured.

“Government will weigh in by according victims of this horrendous crash State-assisted burial.”

Expressing his deepest, heartfelt condolences to families and relatives who have lost their loved ones in the deadly crash, President Mnangagwa poured his heart out to all those injured and still hospitalised, and wished them a speedy recovery.

“Let us, as a nation, use this latest bloody accident to develop a new road culture, which is founded on responsible, safety-conscious, and law-abiding behaviour. We owe one another no less,” he said.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said the Toyota Quantum had 22 people on board when it collided with the DAF truck, which had one passenger on board.

He said the names of the deceased were Brian Phiri (44) a male adult of Ndiweni Village, Kezi, Sadam Maenzane (31) a male adult from Old Magwegwe, Bulawayo, Kifi Sphandla (48), a male adult of Nkulumane 5, Bulawayo, Tobias Ncube (36), a male adult of Mbundane, Bulawayo Mehluli Sibanda (39) a male adult of Mpopoma, Bulawayo Gilbert Nyoni (45), a male adult of Entumbane, Bulawayo Ntuntuko Mpofu (33), a male adult of Emganwini, Bulawayo and Kylene Ndlovu (2 years), an infant of Njube suburb, Bulawayo.

Others include Vongai Tshuma (36), a female adult of Njube, Bulawayo Jennifer Ndlovu (42), a female adult of New Magwegwe, Bulawayo, Sibonginkosi Ndlovu (42), of K West, Summerton in Bulawayo, Ruth Mawonidze (33), a female adult of Nketa 9, Bulawayo Aldrean Ndlalambi (46), a male adult of Mkoba 16, Gweru Noah Haurambwe (40), a male adult of Pumula, Bulawayo and Dumoluhle Ndlovu (36), a male adult of Luveve 5, Bulawayo.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the other seven victims are yet to be identified by their next of kin.

“Relatives who are missing family members who were travelling along the accident route on the day are advised to contact ZRP Esigodini Traffic on 0779 074 677 or 0773 865 797 or Matabeleland South Provincial Operations on (0284) 22323 or 22834 or National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703 631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, Felix Mhona, said the death of 22 people in an accident was the worst nightmare for the country, describing it as a single terrible crash.

“Our thoughts are with the victims of the crash, the bereaved families, the injured, and the survivors who witnessed the gruesome, traumatic, and dark moment of the accident,” he said.

“During this sombre period, we call upon the whole nation to commiserate with the affected families, at a time when we wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

“We only wish that we do not record further casualties as the survivors continue to receive treatment and care.”

Minister Mhona said such accidents must serve as a clarion call to stakeholders of the road traffic ecosystem, including motorists, operators, and passengers to be more vigilant against road traffic violations, especially speeding.

He charged traffic law enforcement agencies, road traffic safety actors, motorists, and road users to collaborate against road fatalities, reiterating that the Government remains committed to ensuring improved road safety for all.