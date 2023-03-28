WATCH: Zambia Airways lands in Zimbabwe

Zambia Airways landed at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare on its maiden flight which has an approximate flight time of 55 minutes from Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka.

In February, the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) said it had granted Foreign Operator Permits (FOP) to Zambia Airways to operate passenger and cargo services in and outbound from Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

The coming in of the airways is a further endorsement to the country’s ‘Open Skies Policy’, as more airlines are flying into Zimbabwe.

Wrote CAAZ on its official Twitter handle “A big day for Zim aviation as we welcome @zambia_airways to the Zimbabwean skies.”

The airline was received with a traditional water cannon salute.