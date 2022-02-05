Wedding of the week

Wedding of . . . Shingirai Daniel Zhuwarara, the son of Daniel Zhuwarara and Evelyn Marange; and Precious Sibanda, the second-born daughter of Gibson Sibanda and Siphambaniso Ncube of Bulawayo.

We chose . . . Graceland Lodge in Bulawayo for our wedding ceremony and reception because it was spacious and had beautiful scenery.

How did you meet?

We first met at Mtshabezi High School in 2012 but started dating when we were at university in 2017. After four years of courtship, we had our engagement on the 19th of June 2021 on Precious’ birthday which was celebrated at Montclair Hotel in Nyanga.

This was then followed by the lobola ceremony on the 8th of August 2021.

Did you face any challenges preparing for the wedding?

It was a bit challenging planning for a wedding in Bulawayo since we were both working in Harare.

We did not have the liberty of meeting with service providers with much ease as we would have wished.

Wedding colours . . . Champagne and navy blue.

Wedding dress . . . There were two. The first gown was hired from Tresmar Bridal Couture and the second gown was designed by Linmas Designs.

The bridal team . . . We had a team of six bridesmaids and six groomsmen as well as two pairs of mini brides and grooms.

The cake . . . was a five-tier fruit cake in champagne gold and white colours.

My favourite part of the wedding . . . was when we exchanged our personalised vows.

The most touching moment . . . was when I turned around and saw her walking down the aisle and I knew that a journey was about to begin.

The most touching speech . . . came from the mothers as they shared the life history of the newlyweds.

What was on the menu?

For starters, we had snacks, chicken offals and punch. For the main meal, we had roasted potatoes, macaroni cheese, vegetable rice, salads – Creamed butternut, creamed spinach, apple and raising coleslaw, beetroot salad.

This was served with buttered chicken and beef stew.

For dessert, we had ice cream, biscuits and custard

Guestlist . . . 200.

Photography was provided by . . . Millan Photography.

MC: Chad

Entertainment was provided by . . . Ashton Sound Scope Media, Chad and the bridal team.

Budget: US$10 000.

