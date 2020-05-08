Willis Wataffi readies to host full online concert

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

AWARD-WINNING musician and guitarist Willis Wataffi will today stage a concert which will be streamed live on his social media platforms.

The musician said he is taking advantage of the lockdown to improve his skills.Wataffi who won Zima and Nama awards this year, said the online concert is his way of interacting with fans since public gatherings are banned as part of measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Since fans cannot come to us, we’re going out to them online to keep them entertained,” he said.

Wataffi said he will be backed by some members of his Qaya Rootz band to give the show the punch it deserves.

“On the set, we’ll have some elements of my band but because we’re exercising social distancing, we’ll be few on the stage,” said Wataffi.

The concert which will be streamed on the Willis Wataffi Afirika Facebook and YouTube pages, will be beamed from Qaya Rootz pictures Africa Film and TV studios in Harare.

Wataffi said online engagement was good in that it exposes one to a huge and more diverse audience.

This year has been good for Wataffi as his album, “Uhuru” was crowned Best/Outstanding Album for the year at the Zimbabwe Music Awards. He was also named best jazz artiste at the National Arts Merit Awards.

Wataffi said he owes his success to fans who have been religiously supporting him over the years. – @mthabisi_mthire.