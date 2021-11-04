Winning a RoilBAA will be fuel to my machine: Journo

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

EVERYDAY, we read and hear stories of people who rise from the ashes into the upper echelons of whatever career path they take. This is the story of Gwanda boy, Mthabisi “Mtha” Tshuma who is a Chronicle Showbiz correspondent.

Born in the City of Kings and Queens, Mthabisi Tshuma grew up in Filabusi where he attended his primary education at Filabusi Primary School before relocating to Gwanda where he did his 7th grade.

His childhood was characterised by moving from place to place as the rolling stone relocated back to Bulawayo for his secondary education at Denmark College before repeating the ever-rolling cycle of relocating to Ntepe High School for his Advanced Level studies.

But from Filabusi to Gwanda and to being nominated for the forthcoming Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) in the Outstanding Arts Journalist category, how did all this happen?

“In 2015, I applied for Retail and Logistics Management at the Midlands State University (MSU) but to my surprise, I was given Media and Society Studies instead. I took it on the chin as I’m someone who’s always open and flexible enough to learn new things. Little did I know that through the programme change, my destiny was all but sealed,” said Mtha.

For his internship, Mtha was attached with Gwanda-based newspaper Ilanga and was discovered by Richard Muponde (then Gwanda correspondent for Chronicle) who took him under his wing. It then happened that his mentor was shifted to Plumtree and replaced by Sukulwenkosi Dube-Mathuthu.

When Mtha had to hold the fort in 2017 during Sukulwenkosi’s maternity leave, big shoes had to be filled since he had to cover both Chronicle and Sunday News articles. Juggling the two was cumbersome but Mthabisi, “composed himself and got down to work.”

Commenting on his consecutive RoilBAA nominations, Mtha had this to say: “The recognition shows that I’ve worked hard and my mantra is about unleashing new talent. My interest has been being the voice of the voiceless and I’m glad that my work has not been in vain.”

For the gong, Mtha will have to topple fellow Zimpapers employee Langelakhe Mabena (B-Metro), NewsDay’s Sharon Sibindi and Ilanga’s Sithokozile Sibanda.

If not for journalism, Ras Mthire as Mtha is affectionately known concedes that he would have been running a business enterprise since he comes from an entrepreneurial background.

You might have seen him spotting short hair but this has not always been the case when it came to Ras Mthire’s hairdo.

“I used to have dreadlocks back in the day and that’s where my Ras Mthire moniker came from. Another thing that people don’t know about me is that I’m a twin brother to commercial model, Nokuthaba Tshuma,” chuckled Mtha.

He has his hands full as his portfolio also includes being the head of content creation at Ntepe-Manama community radio station as well as being the public relations manager for South Africa-based Becky Casting and Films Agency.

Some of his highlights include seeing people rise and that is the case with Madlela Skhobokhobo whom he covered when he traded film in South Africa to embrace music in Zimbabwe. Also, Mtha is proud to be one of the first Gwanda boys to get a RoilBAA nomination.

With Mtha, it is ascent all the way as, “Nothing keeps me down. I always conjure up a way to get through the day.”

Journalism has taught him to value good professional relations with creatives as they are the people that make sure that the industry grows and that is enough for him to keep doing what he loves most, penning inspirational content.

On the nomination, Mtha said: “It would be great to win an award as this will be fuel to my machine. It’ll motivate me to do more than I’m doing at the moment.”

The RoilBAA ceremony will take place on November 6 and Mtha is fancying his chances at winning. – @eMKlass_49.