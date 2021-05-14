World Athletics to hold a Level 1 Coaches Course

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

WORLD Athletics (WA) is set to hold a Level 1 Coaches Course from September 16-25 at White City Stadium in Bulawayo.

The National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (Naaz) is inviting athletics coaches to attend the course that will be conducted by experts appointed by WA.

Only 20 coaches will be trained in the course, whose fee is USD $250.

Due to Covid-19 regulations, no food and accommodation will be provided.

Meanwhile, Bulawayo Athletics Board (BAB) will host the Cadets, Youth, Junior and Senior Championships this weekend at White City Stadium.

The event is the final selection event for the provincial team that will compete in the NAAZ interprovincial track and field championships to be held at the National Sports Stadium B Arena on May 22.

Athletes will take part in the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1 500m, 3 000m, 5 000m, 4x100m relays.

Field events on offer are long jump, triple jump, high jump and shot-put.

Athletes that post good times will be selected to represent Zimbabwe in international competitions like the Senior African Championships to be held in Algeria at the end of June and the World Junior Championships to be held in Kenya in August. – @innocentskizoe