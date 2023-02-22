WATCH: Youths clean-up Mpilo Central Hospital

Rejoyce Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

GREEN Earth Waste and Recycling, Nurses24 Academy and Pusheka girl organisations carried out a clean-up campaign at Mpilo Central Hospital yesterday to commemorate National Youth Day.

The organisations committed themselves to actively participate in clean-up activities in communities so that clean, safe and healthy environments around the city are maintained.

The clean-up entailed slashing grass at parts of the hospital that had overgrown, cleaning wards and picking up litter.

Individuals and other organisations such as the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), Girl-up, Reel Foundation, Miss Bodylicious Zimbabwe, NUST Omega Leo Club, Haven Relaxation and Beauty Spa, Christ for the City International, NUST Has Talent among others joined the campaign.

The Chronicle interviewed representatives of some of the organisations and they were upbeat about the clean-up.

Ms Makhosazana Ndiweni representing Miss Bodylicious Zimbabwe said they decided to partner up with the organisations because they believe in community work, young people doing the most and youth empowerment.

She encouraged the youth to contribute to community development by volunteering to do things such as clean-up campaigns.

“We also wanted to be a part of something bigger than us, we believe in SDG goals. So, we are seeing that we are working towards several goals in one, day today as the youth. It is important for us to contribute to what others are already doing for greater impact in the communities,” said Ms Ndiweni.

Miss Natasha Marisa from NUST Omega Leo club said the initiative is one of the big developments that result in cleaner environments.

Mr Lancelot Matange representing NUST Has Talent said it is a good move that should inspire young people to practice cleanliness.

He said: “We just believe that young people should come up with a different perspective of seeing things. We have a generation that has young people who go past litter without picking it up and that is wrong because our environment ought to be clean,” said Mr Matange.

Miss Lungile Ngwenya of Pusheka Girl Organisation said the initiative is for the youth to show their appreciation to their community.

“We rounded up several organisations that comprise young people. We decided that as young people we also show that we can also do something for the community. With the little that we had, which consisted of bin bags, face masks, brooms, gloves and slashers we managed to carry out the activity through bring-and-share and donations,” said Miss Ngwenya.

Mrs Rudo Hlongwane the Chief Executive Officer of Nurses24 Academy said they decided to come out as the youth with some of the nurse aides-in-training to assist Pusheka Girl and Green Earth in the clean-up.

“We decided to come out and give back to the community as most of us were born in this hospital and some even stay close to the hospital in suburbs such as Mzilikazi and Barbourfields. We even managed to get sponsors and so everything has been a success so far,” said Mrs Hlongwane. [email protected]