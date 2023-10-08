Zhombe rapist leaves trouser, shoes at crime scene

Midlands Bureau

A suspected rapist from Zhombe in the Midlands Province, allegedly left his trousers and shoes at the crime scene after raping a 15-year-old girl in front of her two siblings.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident, which occurred on Wednesday around 9:30PM in Mugan’a Village under Chief Malisa in Zhombe.

“It is alleged that the complainant (name withheld to protect her identity) was sleeping in her bedroom together with her two young brothers when the suspect Costa Muswazulu of Tito Village under Chief Malisa gained entry into the room armed with a knife,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said the suspect allegedly forced the complainant to wake up and pointed a knife at her threatening to stab her if she made any noise.

“Muswazulu then removed his clothes before also undressing the complainant and raped her once,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said the complainant and her brothers screamed for help thereby waking up their elder brother who was sleeping in the kitchen.

Their brother, he said, tried to apprehend the suspect but was hit with a piece of wood resulting in Muswazulu bolting away in the thick of the night.

“Muswazulu escaped leaving behind his pair of trousers and shoes. The items have since been taken by the police as exhibits,” he said.

“We are appealing to members of the public who might have information that may assist in the arrest of Muswazulu to approach any nearest police station.”